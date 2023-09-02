The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-0) face an FCS opponent, the Citadel Bulldogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium.

While Georgia Southern ranked fifth-worst in the FBS in total defense with 490.0 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different story offensively, as it ranked 18th-best in the FBS (466.7 yards per game). Citadel averaged 333.3 yards per game on offense last season (90th in the FCS), and it ranked 40th defensively with 347.3 yards allowed per game.

Citadel vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Statesboro, Georgia

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Citadel vs. Georgia Southern Key Statistics (2022)

Citadel Georgia Southern 333.3 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 466.7 (24th) 347.3 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 490.0 (130th) 240.5 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 137.2 (87th) 92.8 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.5 (4th) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (98th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (77th)

Citadel Stats Leaders (2022)

Peyton Derrick connected on 60.5% of his passes to throw for 358 yards and three touchdowns last season. Derrick also helped with his legs, collecting one touchdown on 19.3 yards per game.

Cooper Wallace racked up three rushing touchdowns on 37.2 yards per game last season.

Braden Walker rushed for 319 yards last season.

Christian Hilton averaged 25.9 receiving yards and racked up two receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Ricky Conway averaged 22.2 receiving yards on 1.8 targets per game in 2022, scoring two touchdowns.

Jay Graves-Billips averaged 14.9 receiving yards per game on 0.5 targets per game a season ago.

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders (2022)

Kyle Vantrease had a passing stat line last season of 4,248 yards with a 61.4% completion rate (370-for-603), 27 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, and an average of 326.8 yards per game.

Last season Jalen White took 162 rushing attempts for 915 yards (70.4 per game) and scored 10 touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 22 passes for 217 yards (16.7 per game) and scored one TD.

Gerald Green posted 480 rushing yards on 88 carries and six touchdowns last season.

Khaleb Hood amassed 86 receptions for 921 yards and three touchdowns last year. He was targeted 131 times, and averaged 70.8 yards per game.

Derwin Burgess Jr. also impressed receiving last year. He bagged 58 receptions for 717 yards and seven touchdowns. He was targeted 102 times.

Jeremy Singleton reeled in 66 passes for 713 yards and two touchdowns, putting up 54.8 yards per game last year.

