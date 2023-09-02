The UCLA Bruins are expected to win their matchup against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 10:30 PM on Saturday, September 2, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Coastal Carolina vs. UCLA Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UCLA (-15.5) Under (66.5) UCLA 42, Coastal Carolina 24

Week 1 Sun Belt Predictions

Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The Chanticleers have a 16.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Chanticleers won four games against the spread last year, while failing to cover or pushing nine times.

Coastal Carolina didn't have a win ATS (0-1) as 15.5-point or more underdogs last year.

The Chanticleers and their opponent combined to go over the point total eight out of 13 times last year.

Games involving Coastal Carolina last year averaged 58.9 points per game, a 7.6-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

UCLA Betting Info (2022)

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 87.5% in this contest.

The Bruins covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.

As 15.5-point or greater favorites last season, UCLA went 3-3.

The Bruins and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 13 times last season.

The over/under in this game is 66.5 points, 2.2 higher than the average total in UCLA games last season.

Chanticleers vs. Bruins 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCLA 39.2 29.0 39.4 26.8 40.0 31.5 Coastal Carolina 29.1 31.8 31.9 30.1 26.0 45.0

