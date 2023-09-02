The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-0) will look to upset the UCLA Bruins (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 14.5 points. An over/under of 65.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. UCLA Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Coastal Carolina vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Coastal Carolina vs. UCLA Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina won four games against the spread last year, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

The Chanticleers did not cover the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more last year (in one opportunity).

UCLA won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

The Bruins were 3-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Sun Belt +600 Bet $100 to win $600

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.