Eddie Rosario vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .657 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Dodgers.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .260 with 22 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 71 of 117 games this year (60.7%), including 26 multi-hit games (22.2%).
- He has homered in 15.4% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 29.1% of his games this season, Rosario has tallied at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 45 of 117 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Braves Players vs the Dodgers
- Click Here for Austin Riley
- Click Here for Michael Harris II
- Click Here for Orlando Arcia
- Click Here for Marcell Ozuna
- Click Here for Sean Murphy
- Click Here for Ozzie Albies
- Click Here for Matt Olson
- Click Here for Ronald Acuña Jr.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.281
|AVG
|.237
|.319
|OBP
|.306
|.557
|SLG
|.405
|25
|XBH
|20
|15
|HR
|5
|43
|RBI
|22
|55/12
|K/BB
|47/19
|0
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.21 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 160 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.