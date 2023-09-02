The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .657 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Dodgers.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .260 with 22 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 31 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 71 of 117 games this year (60.7%), including 26 multi-hit games (22.2%).

He has homered in 15.4% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 29.1% of his games this season, Rosario has tallied at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 45 of 117 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Braves Players vs the Dodgers

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 57 .281 AVG .237 .319 OBP .306 .557 SLG .405 25 XBH 20 15 HR 5 43 RBI 22 55/12 K/BB 47/19 0 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings