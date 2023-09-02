Marcell Ozuna vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.486 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is batting .274 with 21 doubles, 32 home runs and 47 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 36th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Ozuna enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .450 with three homers.
- Ozuna has picked up a hit in 83 of 118 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.
- Looking at the 118 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 29 of them (24.6%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.1% of his games this season, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this year (45.8%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Other Braves Players vs the Dodgers
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|58
|.294
|AVG
|.255
|.370
|OBP
|.322
|.607
|SLG
|.491
|30
|XBH
|23
|18
|HR
|14
|38
|RBI
|39
|51/26
|K/BB
|58/21
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
