The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.486 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Dodgers.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .274 with 21 doubles, 32 home runs and 47 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 36th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Ozuna enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .450 with three homers.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in 83 of 118 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.

Looking at the 118 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 29 of them (24.6%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.1% of his games this season, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 54 games this year (45.8%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 58 .294 AVG .255 .370 OBP .322 .607 SLG .491 30 XBH 23 18 HR 14 38 RBI 39 51/26 K/BB 58/21 0 SB 0

