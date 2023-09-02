On Saturday, Matt Olson (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .266 with 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs and 86 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 56th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

In 90 of 134 games this year (67.2%) Olson has picked up a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (26.9%).

In 26.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has an RBI in 60 of 134 games this year, with multiple RBI in 30 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

He has scored in 78 games this season (58.2%), including multiple runs in 22 games.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 68 .276 AVG .257 .381 OBP .365 .617 SLG .543 36 XBH 34 23 HR 20 57 RBI 55 71/41 K/BB 79/45 1 SB 0

