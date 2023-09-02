Matt Olson vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Matt Olson (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson is batting .266 with 24 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs and 86 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 56th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- In 90 of 134 games this year (67.2%) Olson has picked up a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (26.9%).
- In 26.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has an RBI in 60 of 134 games this year, with multiple RBI in 30 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- He has scored in 78 games this season (58.2%), including multiple runs in 22 games.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|.276
|AVG
|.257
|.381
|OBP
|.365
|.617
|SLG
|.543
|36
|XBH
|34
|23
|HR
|20
|57
|RBI
|55
|71/41
|K/BB
|79/45
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 160 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- The Dodgers will send Miller (8-3) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
