Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .512 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on September 2 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .290.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 14th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Harris II is batting .429 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Harris II has picked up a hit in 75 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.

In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (9.9%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

Harris II has driven home a run in 29 games this year (26.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 42 games this season (37.8%), including 13 multi-run games (11.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Braves Players vs the Dodgers

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 61 .305 AVG .279 .346 OBP .326 .494 SLG .432 19 XBH 19 6 HR 7 22 RBI 22 36/9 K/BB 43/16 8 SB 12

Dodgers Pitching Rankings