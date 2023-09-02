Michael Harris II vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael Harris II -- with a slugging percentage of .512 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on September 2 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 22 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .290.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 14th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- Harris II is batting .429 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Harris II has picked up a hit in 75 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (9.9%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Harris II has driven home a run in 29 games this year (26.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 42 games this season (37.8%), including 13 multi-run games (11.7%).
Other Braves Players vs the Dodgers
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|61
|.305
|AVG
|.279
|.346
|OBP
|.326
|.494
|SLG
|.432
|19
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|22
|36/9
|K/BB
|43/16
|8
|SB
|12
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Miller (8-3) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
