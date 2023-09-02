Orlando Arcia vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Orlando Arcia -- batting .286 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on September 2 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Dodgers.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .282 with 18 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 61st in slugging.
- Arcia will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Arcia has had a hit in 73 of 112 games this season (65.2%), including multiple hits 30 times (26.8%).
- In 16 games this year, he has hit a home run (14.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 31.3% of his games this year, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 39.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Other Braves Players vs the Dodgers
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|55
|.289
|AVG
|.276
|.352
|OBP
|.323
|.454
|SLG
|.443
|16
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|8
|29
|RBI
|23
|43/17
|K/BB
|37/14
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 160 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Miller (8-3) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
