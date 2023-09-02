Orlando Arcia -- batting .286 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on September 2 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Dodgers.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .282 with 18 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 61st in slugging.

Arcia will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Arcia has had a hit in 73 of 112 games this season (65.2%), including multiple hits 30 times (26.8%).

In 16 games this year, he has hit a home run (14.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 31.3% of his games this year, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 39.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Braves Players vs the Dodgers

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 55 .289 AVG .276 .352 OBP .323 .454 SLG .443 16 XBH 18 8 HR 8 29 RBI 23 43/17 K/BB 37/14 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings