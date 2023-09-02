The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.340 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 21 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .268.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Albies has picked up a hit in 68.6% of his 121 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.3% of those games.

In 26 games this year, he has gone deep (21.5%, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 39.7% of his games this season, Albies has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 52.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Braves Players vs the Dodgers

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 64 .241 AVG .291 .299 OBP .347 .450 SLG .550 22 XBH 31 10 HR 18 38 RBI 52 40/17 K/BB 47/19 2 SB 9

Dodgers Pitching Rankings