The Murray State Racers (0-0) go on the road to match up against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-0) at Roy Stewart Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

With 303.3 yards of total offense per game (17th-worst) and 466.4 yards allowed per game on defense (seventh-worst), Murray State played poorly on both sides of the ball last year. It was a difficult season for Presbyterian, which ranked eighth-worst in scoring offense (15.7 points per game) and -1-worst in scoring defense (42.6 points per game allowed) last year.

Presbyterian vs. Murray State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Murray, Kentucky Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium

Presbyterian vs. Murray State Key Statistics (2022)

Presbyterian Murray State 305.6 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.3 (107th) 387.5 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 466.4 (118th) 84.6 (123rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.9 (80th) 221 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.4 (107th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (35th)

Presbyterian Stats Leaders (2022)

Nate Hayden threw for 1,287 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Delvecchio Powell II accumulated 410 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground in addition to 230 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air during last year's campaign.

Mikal Stanley ran for two touchdowns on 147 yards a year ago.

Dominic Kibby averaged 72 receiving yards and grabbed seven receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Jalen Jones averaged 44.6 receiving yards on 3.2 targets per game in 2022, scoring two touchdowns.

Jordan Irizarry averaged 27.2 receiving yards per game on three targets per game a season ago.

Murray State Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Jayden Stinson put up 1,375 passing yards (125 per game), a 49.2% completion percentage, eight touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Last season DaMonta Witherspoon took 146 carries for 580 yards (52.7 per game) and scored one touchdown.

Cortezz Jones churned out 369 yards on 72 carries (33.5 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last season.

Taylor Shields collected 22 receptions for 460 yards and five touchdowns last season. He was targeted 35 times, and averaged 41.8 yards per game.

DeQuan Dallas tacked on 434 yards on 40 grabs with two touchdowns. He was targeted 64 times, and averaged 39.5 receiving yards per game.

LaMartez Brooks grabbed 29 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 28.3 yards per game last year.

