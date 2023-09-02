Ronald Acuna Jr. -- batting .409 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on September 2 at 9:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.420), slugging percentage (.580) and total hits (183) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Acuna will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .522 with three homers during his last games.

Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 76.9% of his games this season (103 of 134), with multiple hits 59 times (44.0%).

He has hit a home run in 21.6% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 52 games this year (38.8%), Acuna has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 84 of 134 games this season, he has scored, and 29 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Braves Players vs the Dodgers

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 67 .336 AVG .340 .431 OBP .410 .577 SLG .583 32 XBH 34 14 HR 17 37 RBI 47 39/42 K/BB 34/29 29 SB 34

Dodgers Pitching Rankings