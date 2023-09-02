Sean Murphy -- .212 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on September 2 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .271 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 40 walks.

Murphy has picked up a hit in 62.0% of his 92 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.8% of them.

He has homered in 20.7% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.

Murphy has had an RBI in 36 games this season (39.1%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (18.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 47.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.0%.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 46 .272 AVG .270 .374 OBP .383 .488 SLG .552 19 XBH 22 8 HR 12 30 RBI 37 46/20 K/BB 40/20 0 SB 0

