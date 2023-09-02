The Charlotte 49ers (0-0) face an FCS opponent, the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-1) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

With 39.4 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked fifth-worst in the FBS last season, Charlotte were forced to rely on its 91st-ranked offense (24.4 points per contest) to keep it in games. South Carolina State is putting up 201.0 total yards per game on offense this season (36th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 499.0 total yards per contest (36th-ranked).

South Carolina State vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

South Carolina State vs. Charlotte Key Statistics (2022)

South Carolina State Charlotte 300.0 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.8 (83rd) 355.0 (43rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 484.3 (120th) 106.1 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.8 (109th) 193.9 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.0 (28th) 4 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (98th) 4 (15th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (111th)

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Corey Fields has recored 59 passing yards, or 59.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 35% of his passes and has collected one touchdown with one interception. He's also helped out on the ground with 16.0 rushing yards per game.

Jawarn Howell's team-high 49 rushing yards have come on 13 carries. He also leads the team with 10 receiving yards (10.0 per game) on one catch.

Josh Shaw has run for 23 yards across five attempts.

Keshawn Toney has totaled three receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 41 (41.0 yards per game). He's been targeted three times and has one touchdown.

Jordan Smith's two targets have resulted in two receptions for 9 yards.

Charlotte Stats Leaders (2022)

Chris Reynolds' previous season stat line: 2,528 passing yards (210.7 per game), 202-for-317 (63.7%), 22 touchdowns and 11 picks.

Last season, Shadrick Byrd ran for 620 yards on 149 attempts (51.7 yards per game) and scored four times. Byrd also collected 22 catches for 219 yards and one score.

Chavon McEachern churned out 252 yards on 56 carries (21.0 yards per game), with one rushing touchdown last year.

In the previous season, Elijah Spencer grabbed 57 passes (on 86 targets) for 943 yards (78.6 per game). He also found the end zone nine times.

Grant Dubose also impressed receiving last season. He had 64 receptions for 792 yards and nine touchdowns. He was targeted 113 times.

Victor Tucker reeled in 41 passes for 406 yards and six touchdowns, putting up 33.8 yards per game last year.

