Tennessee vs. Virginia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee will play host to the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) and the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) on September 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Volunteers are a 28-point favorite in the game. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Virginia matchup.
Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
Tennessee vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-28)
|56.5
|-5000
|+1350
|DraftKings
|Tennessee (-28)
|56.5
|-5000
|+1800
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-27.5)
|56.5
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|Tennessee (-27.5)
|-
|-
|-
|Tipico
|Tennessee (-27.5)
|-
|-
|-
Tennessee vs. Virginia Betting Trends
- Tennessee won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover three times.
- The Volunteers were favored by 28 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in each of those games.
- Virginia won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
Tennessee & Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Tennessee
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
|To Win the SEC
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
