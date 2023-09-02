The Arkansas Razorbacks (0-0) play an FCS opponent, the Western Carolina Catamounts (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at War Memorial Stadium (AR).

On offense, Arkansas ranked 35th in the FBS with 32.5 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 101st in points allowed (464.5 points allowed per contest). Western Carolina totaled 31.9 points per game on offense last season (33rd in the FCS), and it ranked 93rd on defense with 31.9 points allowed per game.

We dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on SEC Network+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Western Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Venue: War Memorial Stadium (AR)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Western Carolina vs. Arkansas Key Statistics (2022)

Western Carolina Arkansas 485.4 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 471.2 (23rd) 390.5 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464.5 (124th) 184.3 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.3 (7th) 301.1 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.9 (64th) 4 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (62nd)

Western Carolina Stats Leaders (2022)

Carlos Davis threw for 1,837 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. He also chipped in on the ground, collecting 221 yards.

Desmond Reid averaged 74.9 rushing yards per game and scored four rushing touchdowns. Reid complemented his performance on the ground with 1.9 receptions per game to average 19.3 receiving yards.

TJ Jones rushed for 423 yards and four touchdowns last season. He also averaged 19.5 receiving yards per game.

Raphael Williams was targeted 4.5 times per game and racked up 658 receiving yards and six touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Censere Lee averaged 56.9 receiving yards on 3.5 targets per game in 2022, scoring six touchdowns.

David White averaged 34.9 receiving yards per game on 1.7 targets per game a season ago.

Arkansas Stats Leaders (2022)

K.J. Jefferson had an impressive passing stat line last year with 2,648 yards (203.7 yards per game), going 204-for-300 (68% completion percentage), 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. He was effective in the running game as well, with 640 rushing yards on 158 carries, nine rushing TDs, and averaging 49.2 yards per game.

Raheim Sanders churned out 1,443 rushing yards (111.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns last season. In the receiving game, he made 28 catches for 271 yards and two scores.

In the previous year, Matt Landers grabbed 47 passes (on 74 targets) for 901 yards (69.3 per game). He also found the end zone eight times.

Jadon Haselwood produced last season, grabbing 59 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns. He collected 54.0 receiving yards per game.

Trey Knox grabbed 26 passes for 296 yards and five touchdowns, putting up 22.8 yards per game last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Arkansas or Western Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.