The Pittsburgh Panthers (0-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Wofford Terriers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.

Pittsburgh totaled 31.3 points per game on offense last season (44th in the FBS), and it gave up 24.3 points per game (51st) on the defensive side of the ball. Wofford sported the 100th-ranked offense last season (322 yards per game), and it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-worst with 431.3 yards allowed per game.

See below as we dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts.

Wofford vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Wofford vs. Pittsburgh Key Statistics (2022)

Wofford Pittsburgh 322 (93rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.5 (49th) 431.3 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.8 (30th) 96.2 (118th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.6 (42nd) 225.8 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.8 (78th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (89th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (22nd)

Wofford Stats Leaders (2022)

Jimmy Weirick threw for 2,479 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

Kyle Parsons averaged 44.3 rushing yards per game and accumulated three rushing touchdowns.

Nathan Walker ran for seven touchdowns on 311 yards a year ago.

Landon Parker averaged 60.4 yards on 3.1 receptions per game and compiled two receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Dylan Djete grabbed one touchdown and had 298 receiving yards (27.1 ypg) in 2022.

RJ Khayo averaged 20 receiving yards per game on 1.3 targets per game a season ago.

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders (2022)

Kedon Slovis had a passing stat line last year of 2,391 yards with a 58.4% completion rate (184-for-315), 10 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and an average of 199.3 yards per game.

Last season Israel Abanikanda took 239 rushing attempts for 1,431 yards (110.1 per game) and scored 20 touchdowns.

Rodney Hammond put up 455 rushing yards on 109 carries and five touchdowns last season.

In the previous year, Jared Wayne grabbed 60 passes (on 103 targets) for 1,062 yards (81.7 per game). He also found the end zone five times.

Konata Mumpfield amassed 553 yards on 58 grabs with one touchdown. He was targeted 92 times, and averaged 42.5 receiving yards per game.

Jerrod Means' stat line last year: 401 receiving yards, 27 catches, two touchdowns, on 48 targets.

