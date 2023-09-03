Eddie Rosario and his .425 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (113 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Bobby Miller on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .258 with 22 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 71 of 118 games this season (60.2%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (22.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (18 of 118), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has had an RBI in 34 games this year (28.8%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (15.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 45 times this year (38.1%), including nine games with multiple runs (7.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 58 .281 AVG .233 .319 OBP .305 .557 SLG .399 25 XBH 20 15 HR 5 43 RBI 22 55/12 K/BB 49/20 0 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings