The No. 9 Clemson Tigers (0-0) hit the road for an ACC battle against the Duke Blue Devils (0-0) on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.

On offense, Clemson ranked 48th in the FBS with 410.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 28th in total defense (335 yards allowed per contest). From an offensive standpoint, Duke ranked 44th in the FBS with 415.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 67th in total defense (378.2 yards allowed per contest).

Clemson vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Clemson vs. Duke Key Statistics (2022)

Clemson Duke 410.9 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.7 (45th) 335 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.2 (74th) 178.9 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.2 (39th) 231.9 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.5 (68th) 22 (107th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (6th) 19 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 26 (7th)

Clemson Stats Leaders (2022)

D.J. Uiagalelei put together an impressive passing stat line last year with 2,514 yards (179.6 yards per game), going 228-for-368 (62% completion percentage), 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was effective in the running game as well, with 554 rushing yards on 142 carries, seven rushing TDs, and averaging 39.6 yards per game.

Last season Will Shipley took 210 rushing attempts for 1,182 yards (84.4 per game) and scored 15 touchdowns. When it comes to receiving, he also caught 38 passes for 242 yards (17.3 per game).

Antonio Williams collected 55 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns last year. He was targeted 75 times, and averaged 42.7 yards per game.

Joseph Ngata produced last year, catching 41 passes for 526 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 37.6 receiving yards per game.

Davis Allen hauled in 39 passes on 52 targets for 442 yards and five touchdowns, compiling 31.6 receiving yards per game.

Duke Stats Leaders (2022)

Riley Leonard completed 63.9% of his passes to throw for 2,967 and 20 touchdowns last season. Leonard also contributed on the ground, accumulating 13 touchdowns on 53.7 yards per game.

Jordan Waters ran for eight touchdowns on 566 yards a year ago.

Jalon Calhoun was targeted 7.1 times per game and piled up 873 receiving yards and four touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Jordan Moore collected five touchdowns and had 656 receiving yards (50.5 ypg) in 2022.

Sahmir Hagans worked his way to five receiving touchdowns and 400 receiving yards (30.8 ypg) last season.

