How to Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer, College Soccer & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Monday, September 4
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the soccer slate on Monday, HFX Wanderers FC and York United take the pitch in a Canadian Premier League Soccer match.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: HFX Wanderers FC vs York United
- League: Canadian Premier League Soccer
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch College Soccer: California vs Dartmouth
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch College Soccer: Hofstra vs Pennsylvania
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch College Soccer: Ohio State vs Washington
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Liga de Quito vs Guayaquil City
- League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch College Soccer: San Jose State vs Stanford
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch College Soccer: UCLA vs Cal State Northridge
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
