In one of the many compelling matchups on the soccer slate on Monday, HFX Wanderers FC and York United take the pitch in a Canadian Premier League Soccer match.

Watch Canadian Premier League Soccer: HFX Wanderers FC vs York United

  • League: Canadian Premier League Soccer
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: California vs Dartmouth

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Hofstra vs Pennsylvania

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Ohio State vs Washington

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Liga de Quito vs Guayaquil City

  • League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: San Jose State vs Stanford

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: UCLA vs Cal State Northridge

  • League: College Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

