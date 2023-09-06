The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario (.394 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 22 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .256.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 72 of 120 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.

In 18 games this season, he has gone deep (15.0%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 34 games this year (28.3%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (15.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 46 of 120 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 59 .282 AVG .230 .326 OBP .301 .553 SLG .393 25 XBH 20 15 HR 5 43 RBI 22 55/14 K/BB 49/20 0 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings