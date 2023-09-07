On Thursday, September 7 at 7:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (90-48) host the St. Louis Cardinals (61-78) at Truist Park. Max Fried will get the ball for the Braves, while Adam Wainwright will take the hill for the Cardinals.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -350, while the underdog Cardinals have +260 odds to upset. Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The game's total has been set at 10.5 runs.

Braves vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (6-1, 2.52 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-10, 8.10 ERA)

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 82, or 66.1%, of the 124 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have played as moneyline favorites of -350 or shorter in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have come away with 26 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Cardinals this season with a +260 moneyline set for this game.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (-105) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+100) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Travis d'Arnaud 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Eddie Rosario 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.