With an ADP that ranks him 124th at his position (452nd overall), Damiere Byrd has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he generated 38.8 fantasy points, which ranked him 107th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Carolina Panthers WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Damiere Byrd Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 38.80 13.99 - Overall Rank 276 474 452 Position Rank 109 172 124

Damiere Byrd 2022 Stats

Byrd's stat line last year featured 23 targets for 13 catches for 268 yards (15.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

In his best performance last year -- Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals -- Byrd accumulated 13.5 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, 75 yards and one touchdown.

Damiere Byrd 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Browns 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bengals 13.5 1 1 75 1 Week 8 Panthers 12.7 6 3 67 1 Week 9 Chargers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Panthers 5.8 4 3 58 0 Week 11 Bears 2.9 2 2 29 0 Week 13 Steelers 1.2 1 1 12 0 Week 15 @Saints 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Ravens 1.5 2 1 15 0 Week 17 Cardinals 1.2 2 1 12 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 0.0 1 1 0 0

