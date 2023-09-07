2023 Kroger Queen City Championship Schedule: Thursday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Tune in to see the first round of the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship on Thursday, September 7, when golfers travel to Cincinnati, Ohio and the 6,515-yard, par-72 course at Kenwood Country Club, battling for a piece of the $2M purse. Ally Ewing is the defending champion at this event.
Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
How to Watch the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship
- Start Time: 7:30 AM ET
- Venue: Kenwood Country Club
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,515 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
Want to place a bet on the Kroger Queen City Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Kroger Queen City Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|8:36 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Hae-Ran Ryu, Linn Grant, Charley Hull
|8:47 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Nasa Hataoka, Ruoning Yin, Angel Yin
|1:47 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Jennifer Kupcho, Ally Ewing, Allisen Corpuz
|8:47 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Amy Yang, Brooke Mackenzie Henderson, Lydia Ko
|1:36 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Alexis Thompson, Rose Zhang, Hye-jin Choi
|1:36 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Sei-young Kim, A Lim Kim, Nanna Madsen
|1:25 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Esther Henseleit, Xiyu Lin, Yu Liu
|8:36 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Stephanie Kyriacou, Maria Gabriela Lopez, Alexa Pano
|8:14 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Chanettee Wannasaen, Grace Kim, Cheyenne Knight
|8:25 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Albane Valenzuela, Perrine Delacour, Marina Alex
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.