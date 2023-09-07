Mason Kinsey, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 243rd among WRs; 926th overall), posted 0.3 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 196th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Tennessee Titans WR.

Mason Kinsey Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.30 9.36 - Overall Rank 546 549 826 Position Rank 209 198 243

Mason Kinsey 2022 Stats

Kinsey posted 3 receiving yards (0.2 ypg) last year.

Kinsey accumulated 0.3 fantasy points -- one catch, three yards, on one target -- in Week 7 versus the Indianapolis Colts, which was his poorest game of the season.

Mason Kinsey 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 7 Colts 0.3 1 1 3 0

