Considering making MyCole Pruitt part of your 2023 fantasy draft strategy? Below, we have all of the stats and projections you need for the Atlanta Falcons tight end.

MyCole Pruitt Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 39.00 5.48 - Overall Rank 281 518 783 Position Rank 39 108 123

MyCole Pruitt 2022 Stats

Pruitt also contributed with 16 catches for 150 yards and four touchdowns last year on 21 targets. He posted 15.0 yards per contest.

In his best game last season, Pruitt picked up 9.4 fantasy points -- via three receptions, 34 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 18 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

MyCole Pruitt 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 49ers 6.2 1 1 2 1 Week 9 Chargers 0.6 1 1 6 0 Week 10 @Panthers 0.6 1 1 6 0 Week 11 Bears 1.7 1 1 17 0 Week 12 @Commanders 6.9 3 2 9 1 Week 13 Steelers 6.7 1 1 7 1 Week 15 @Saints 2.0 3 2 20 0 Week 16 @Ravens 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 17 Cardinals 4.9 4 4 49 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 9.4 5 3 34 1

