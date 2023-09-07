Following a campaign in which he recorded 0.0 fantasy points (200th among WRs), the Tennessee Titans' Reggie Roberson Jr. is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 195th wide receiver off the board this summer (804th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Is Roberson on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Reggie Roberson Jr. Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 4.13 - Overall Rank 549 648 704 Position Rank 212 253 195

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Rep Roberson and the Tennessee Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.