Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 19.3 fantasy points (131st among WRs), the Atlanta Falcons' Scott Miller is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 149th wide receiver off the board this summer (536th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Is Miller on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Scott Miller Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 19.30 16.96 - Overall Rank 349 441 536 Position Rank 135 166 149

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Scott Miller 2022 Stats

On a per-game basis, Miller totaled 10.9 receiving yards on 2.4 targets a season ago.

In his best game last year, Miller picked up 5.3 fantasy points -- via seven receptions, 53 yards. That was in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Rep Miller and the Atlanta Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Scott Miller 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Saints 4.2 8 3 34 0 Week 3 Packers 0.4 5 1 4 0 Week 5 Falcons 3.5 7 4 35 0 Week 7 @Panthers 0.6 2 2 6 0 Week 8 Ravens 1.3 2 2 13 0 Week 9 Rams 5.3 8 7 53 0 Week 10 Seahawks 2.5 2 2 25 0 Week 13 Saints 0.7 2 1 7 0 Week 14 @49ers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Cardinals 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 18 @Falcons 0.8 2 1 8 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.