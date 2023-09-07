With an ADP that ranks him 210th at his position (832nd overall), Shi Smith has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 39.6 fantasy points, which ranked him 105th at his position. For a look at what we can expect from the Carolina Panthers WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Is Smith on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Shi Smith Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 39.60 16.59 - Overall Rank 272 442 732 Position Rank 108 167 210

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Shi Smith 2022 Stats

Smith collected two touchdowns and posted 296 receiving yards (17.4 ypg) last year.

In his best game last year, Smith picked up 13.0 fantasy points -- via four receptions, 70 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rep Smith and the Carolina Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Shi Smith 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Browns 1.2 3 1 12 0 Week 2 @Giants 0.2 6 1 2 0 Week 3 Saints 2.2 2 2 22 0 Week 4 Cardinals 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 5 49ers 6.9 5 4 69 0 Week 6 @Rams 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 8 @Falcons 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Bengals 2.0 2 1 20 0 Week 10 Falcons 1.7 1 1 17 0 Week 11 @Ravens 0.6 5 4 26 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 7.7 2 2 17 1 Week 15 Steelers 2.4 3 1 24 0 Week 16 Lions 1.7 2 1 17 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 13.0 4 4 70 1 Week 18 @Saints 0.0 1 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.