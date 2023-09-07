Currently the 32nd running back off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (96th overall), Tyler Allgeier posted 143.4 fantasy points last season, ranking him 19th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and numbers on the Atlanta Falcons RB later on in this article.

Tyler Allgeier Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 143.40 99.30 - Overall Rank 66 130 96 Position Rank 19 42 32

Tyler Allgeier 2022 Stats

Allgeier racked up 1,035 yards rushing (60.9 per game), including three TDs, a season ago.

In Week 15 last season versus the New Orleans Saints, Allgeier posted a season-high of 21.6 fantasy points, with this stat line: 17 carries, 139 yards, 1 TD.

Allgeier picked up 0.3 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 20 yards -- in Week 10 versus the Carolina Panthers, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

Tyler Allgeier 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 2 @Rams 3.0 10 30 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 3.0 6 25 0 0 Week 4 Browns 10.4 10 84 0 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 4.5 13 45 0 0 Week 6 49ers 5.1 15 51 0 0 Week 7 @Bengals 11.0 16 50 1 0 Week 8 Panthers 14.5 14 39 0 1 Week 9 Chargers 12.3 10 99 0 0 Week 10 @Panthers 0.3 8 20 0 0 Week 11 Bears 6.4 8 55 0 0 Week 12 @Commanders 5.4 11 54 0 0 Week 13 Steelers 5.2 10 52 0 0 Week 15 @Saints 21.6 17 139 1 0 Week 16 @Ravens 11.7 18 74 0 0 Week 17 Cardinals 15.5 20 83 1 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 13.5 24 135 0 0

