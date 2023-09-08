Friday's game between the Houston Astros (80-61) and San Diego Padres (66-75) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on September 8.

The Astros will call on Hunter Brown (10-10) versus the Padres and Blake Snell (12-9).

Astros vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Astros vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have been favorites in 96 games this season and won 54 (56.2%) of those contests.

Houston is 36-24 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 729 total runs this season.

The Astros have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).

Padres Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Padres have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, San Diego and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Padres contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Padres have come away with 10 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, San Diego has been victorious one time in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Padres have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for San Diego is the No. 17 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (637 total runs).

The Padres have the fourth-best ERA (3.85) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 2 Yankees L 5-4 Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino September 3 Yankees L 6-1 Cristian Javier vs Michael King September 4 @ Rangers W 13-6 J.P. France vs Andrew Heaney September 5 @ Rangers W 14-1 Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi September 6 @ Rangers W 12-3 Justin Verlander vs Max Scherzer September 8 Padres - Hunter Brown vs Blake Snell September 9 Padres - Cristian Javier vs Seth Lugo September 10 Padres - J.P. France vs Rich Hill September 11 Athletics - TBA vs TBA September 12 Athletics - Justin Verlander vs JP Sears September 13 Athletics - Hunter Brown vs Paul Blackburn

Padres Schedule