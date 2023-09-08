On Friday, September 8 at 7:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (91-48) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-75) at Truist Park. Bryce Elder will get the ball for the Braves, while Mitch Keller will take the hill for the Pirates.

The favored Braves have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +180. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (11-4, 3.42 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (11-8, 3.93 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Braves' game against the Pirates but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Braves (-225) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to take down the Pirates with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.44.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Matt Olson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 125 times this season and won 83, or 66.4%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Braves have gone 29-12 (70.7%).

Atlanta has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 7-2 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Pirates have come away with 48 wins in the 112 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+145) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Bryce Elder - - - -

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.