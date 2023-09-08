Eddie Rosario vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) against the Cardinals.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 34 walks while batting .263.
- He ranks 71st in batting average, 99th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 74 of 122 games this season (60.7%), with multiple hits on 28 occasions (23.0%).
- Looking at the 122 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (14.8%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has an RBI in 35 of 122 games this year, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this season (39.3%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|59
|.294
|AVG
|.230
|.336
|OBP
|.301
|.561
|SLG
|.393
|26
|XBH
|20
|15
|HR
|5
|45
|RBI
|22
|55/14
|K/BB
|49/20
|0
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his 29th of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.93 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.93), 34th in WHIP (1.255), and 13th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
