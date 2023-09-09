The No. 25 Clemson Tigers (0-1) play an FCS opponent, the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Memorial Stadium.

Clemson ranks 11th-worst in scoring offense (7 points per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 91st with 28 points allowed per contest. Charleston Southern is posting 252 total yards per game on offense this season (86th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 291 total yards per contest (38th-ranked).

For more details on this game, including where and how to watch on ACC Network, continue reading.

Charleston Southern vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Charleston Southern vs. Clemson Key Statistics

Charleston Southern Clemson 252 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422 (69th) 291 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374 (77th) 148 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 213 (30th) 104 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209 (79th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Tony Bartalo has put up 95 passing yards, or 95 per game, so far this season. He has completed 41.7% of his passes.

JD Moore has run the ball 17 times for 105 yards.

TJ Ruff has piled up seven carries and totaled 30 yards.

Jaden Scott has collected two catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 29 (29 yards per game). He's been targeted two times.

William Kakavitsas has one reception (on one target) for a total of 27 yards (27 yards per game) this year.

Noah Jennings' one catch (on one target) has netted him 18 yards (18 ypg).

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has 209 yards passing for Clemson, completing 62.8% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 34 rushing yards (34 ypg) on 12 carries.

Will Shipley has compiled 114 rushing yards on 17 carries. He's also added 29 yards (29 per game) on six catches with one touchdown.

This season, Phil Mafah has carried the ball 11 times for 65 yards (65 per game).

Antonio Williams' leads his squad with 56 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on seven catches (out of 11 targets).

Beaux Collins has put up a 50-yard season so far, reeling in five passes on seven targets.

