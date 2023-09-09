Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 9, when the Campbell Fighting Camels and Citadel Bulldogs square off at 3:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Fighting Camels. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Citadel vs. Campbell Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Campbell (-6.6) 50 Campbell 28, Citadel 22

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Campbell Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Camels have put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Fighting Camels have hit the over in one of one games with a set total (100%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Fighting Camels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Citadel 0 34 -- -- 0 34 Campbell 24 34 24 34 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.