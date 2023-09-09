The Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) go on the road to square off against the Campbell Fighting Camels (0-1) at Johnson Hagood Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, Citadel ranks 98th in the FCS with 212.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 93rd in total defense (473.0 yards allowed per contest). From an offensive perspective, Campbell is accumulating 310.0 total yards per contest (58th-ranked). It ranks 84th in the FCS defensively (452.0 total yards surrendered per game).

Citadel vs. Campbell Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

Citadel vs. Campbell Key Statistics

Citadel Campbell 212.0 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.0 (61st) 473.0 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.0 (75th) 198.0 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 84.0 (92nd) 14.0 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.0 (38th) 1 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Citadel Stats Leaders

Graeson Underwood has thrown for 14 yards (14.0 ypg) to lead Citadel, completing 25% of his passes this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 21 rushing yards on nine carries.

Cooper Wallace has carried the ball 16 times for a team-high 113 yards (113.0 per game). He has also caught one pass for 9 yards.

Varney Farhnbullah has collected 25 yards on three carries.

Johnny Crawford III has caught one pass for 5 yards (5.0 yards per game) this year.

Campbell Stats Leaders

Hajj-Malik Williams has put up 226 passing yards, or 226.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 84.6% of his passes and has recorded one touchdown with zero interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Lamagea McDowell, has carried the ball 13 times for 54 yards (54.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

NaQuari Rogers has piled up 26 yards (on five carries).

Jalen Kelsey paces his team with 85 receiving yards on six receptions.

Chaney Fitzgerald has collected 53 receiving yards (53.0 yards per game) on seven receptions.

Vincent Wilkins has racked up 44 reciving yards (44.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

