The No. 25 Clemson Tigers (0-1) face an FCS opponent, the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Memorial Stadium.

Clemson is putting up 422 yards per game on offense (58th in the FBS), and rank 86th on the other side of the ball, yielding 374 yards allowed per game. Charleston Southern's defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 13th-best in the FCS with 10 points surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is putting up 13 points per game, which ranks 77th.

See more info below, including how to watch this matchup on ACC Network.

Clemson vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Clemson vs. Charleston Southern Key Statistics

Clemson Charleston Southern 422 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 252 (86th) 374 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291 (35th) 213 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148 (46th) 209 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 104 (107th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (32nd)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has recorded 209 yards (209 ypg) on 27-of-43 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 34 rushing yards (34 ypg) on 12 carries.

Will Shipley has carried the ball 17 times for a team-high 114 yards (114 per game). He has also caught six passes for 29 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Phil Mafah has piled up 65 yards on 11 carries.

Antonio Williams' leads his squad with 56 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on seven receptions (out of 11 targets).

Beaux Collins has caught five passes for 50 yards (50 yards per game) this year.

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Tony Bartalo has thrown for 95 yards on 41.7% passing this season.

JD Moore is his team's leading rusher with 17 carries for 105 yards, or 105 per game.

TJ Ruff has totaled 30 yards on seven carries.

Jaden Scott's 29 receiving yards (29 yards per game) lead the team. He has two catches on two targets.

William Kakavitsas has put together a 27-yard season so far. He's caught one pass on one target.

Noah Jennings' one catch (on one target) has netted him 18 yards (18 ypg).

