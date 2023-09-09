The South Carolina Gamecocks (0-1) take on an FCS opponent, the Furman Paladins (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina is averaging 17 points per game on offense this year (101st in the FBS), and is allowing 31 points per game (95th) on the other side of the ball. Things have been going well for Furman on both sides of the ball, as it is putting up 45 points per game (14th-best) and surrendering just 10 points per game (13th-best).

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on SEC Network+.

Furman vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Furman vs. South Carolina Key Statistics

Furman South Carolina 384 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351 (93rd) 291 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437 (93rd) 194 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) -2 (131st) 190 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 353 (15th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (29th)

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff leads Furman with 172 yards on 15-of-27 passing with zero touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 42 rushing yards (42 ypg) on 10 carries.

Dominic Roberto has run for 59 yards on 18 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Myion Hicks has totaled 45 yards on two carries.

Kyndel Dean has collected five catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 56 (56 yards per game). He's been targeted five times.

Ben Ferguson has racked up 56 receiving yards (56 yards per game) on two receptions.

Bailor Hughes' one target has resulted in one catch for 18 yards.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has 353 pass yards for South Carolina, completing 76.9% of his passes this season.

Dakereon Joyner has carried the ball 12 times for a team-high 23 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Luke Doty has rushed for 0 yards (0 per game) on zero carries, while also hauling in 41 yards in the passing game (on three catches).

Xavier Legette's 178 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 11 times and has collected nine catches.

Ahmarean Brown has caught three passes while averaging 44 yards per game.

