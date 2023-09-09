Furman vs. South Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (0-1) are favored, by 16.5 points, facing the FCS Furman Paladins on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The over/under is set at 52.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the South Carolina vs. Furman matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Furman vs. South Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network+
- City: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
Furman vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Carolina Moneyline
|Furman Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Carolina (-16.5)
|52.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|South Carolina (-16.5)
|52.5
|-950
|+625
|FanDuel
|South Carolina (-16.5)
|53.5
|-880
|+580
