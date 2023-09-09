The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (1-0) and the Troy Trojans (1-0) play at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Kansas State ranks 28th in total defense this season (227 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking eighth-best in the FBS with 588 total yards per game. Troy's offense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 18th-best in the FBS with 540 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 240 total yards per game, which ranks 31st.

See below as we dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Kansas State vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. Troy Key Statistics

Kansas State Troy 588 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 540 (27th) 227 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 240 (30th) 228 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 342 (6th) 360 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 198 (83rd) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (124th) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has 297 pass yards for Kansas State, completing 69.2% of his passes and recording two touchdowns and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, DJ Giddens, has carried the ball 15 times for 128 yards (128 per game).

Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 11 times for 56 yards (56 per game) and one touchdown.

RJ Garcia II has hauled in five receptions for 119 yards (119 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Ben Sinnott has caught five passes for 100 yards (100 yards per game) this year.

Phillip Brooks has a total of 40 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing six passes.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson leads Troy with 198 yards on 14-of-22 passing with four touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Kimani Vidal has been handed the ball 25 times for a team-high 248 yards (248 per game). He also leads the team through the air, as his two receptions this season are good for 54 yards.

Jarris Williams has been given six carries and totaled 48 yards with one touchdown.

Ethan Conner has four receptions (on four targets) for a total of 51 yards (51 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Peyton Higgins has racked up 32 reciving yards (32 ypg) this season.

