Sei-young Kim will be among those at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club from September 7-9.

Looking to place a bet on Kim at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Sei-young Kim Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Kim has scored better than par six times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times in her last 14 rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Kim has finished in the top five in one of her past five appearances.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Kim has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 23 -5 269 0 16 1 2 $632,200

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Kim finished 33rd on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,515 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Kenwood Country Club have averaged a score of -5 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Kenwood Country Club is 6,515 yards, 52 yards shorter than the average course Kim has played in the past year (6,567).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim finished in the seventh percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

She averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Portland Classic, which was strong enough to land her in the 73rd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

Kim shot better than only 31% of the field at the Portland Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Kim did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic (the field averaged 2.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Portland Classic, Kim had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.1).

Kim's five birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Portland Classic were less than the tournament average (5.5).

At that most recent tournament, Kim's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.7).

Kim finished the Portland Classic carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.6 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Portland Classic, Kim had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.9.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Kim Odds to Win: +5000

