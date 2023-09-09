The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-2) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field.

Georgia Tech sports the 33rd-ranked offense this year (488 yards per game), and have been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-worst with 474 yards allowed per game. South Carolina State's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, putting up 184.5 total yards per game, which ranks 15th-worst in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 68th with 422 total yards surrendered per contest.

For more details on this contest, including where and how to watch on ACC Network Extra, read on.

South Carolina State vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

South Carolina State vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

South Carolina State Georgia Tech 184.5 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 488 (41st) 422 (120th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474 (102nd) 123.5 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175 (51st) 61 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 313 (27th) 1 (88th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (83rd) 2 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Andre Washington Jr. has racked up 63 yards on 35% passing this season. He's also run for 36 yards .

Jawarn Howell is his team's leading rusher with 26 carries for 82 yards, or 41.0 per game.

Kacy Fields has piled up 57 yards (on 12 attempts).

Keshawn Toney's 51 receiving yards (25.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has four catches on six targets with one touchdown.

Jordan Smith has four receptions (on six targets) for a total of 46 yards (23.0 yards per game) this year.

Jaylin Linder has racked up 10 reciving yards (5.0 ypg) this season.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 313 yards, completing 59.4% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 53 yards (53.0 ypg) on 10 carries.

Trevion Cooley has carried the ball nine times for 52 yards (52.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford's leads his squad with 85 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on five receptions (out of seven targets).

Chase Lane has hauled in three receptions totaling 69 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jamal Haynes has a total of 56 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four throws.

