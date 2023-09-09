The No. 12 Utah Utes (1-0) visit the Baylor Bears (0-1) at McLane Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Utah has been a bottom-25 offense this season, ranking 21st-worst with 270 yards per game. The defensive unit is ranked 73rd in the FBS (346 yards allowed per game). Baylor's defense ranks 107th in the FBS with 441 total yards given up per contest, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 21st-best by piling up 524 total yards per game.

Utah vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Utah vs. Baylor Key Statistics

Utah Baylor 270 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 524 (30th) 346 (67th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441 (97th) 105 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108 (98th) 165 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 416 (7th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (83rd) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Utah Stats Leaders

Bryson Barnes has 159 yards passing for Utah, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording one touchdowns this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 11 rushing yards (11 ypg) on three carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Micah Bernard, has carried the ball seven times for 45 yards (45 per game).

This season, Nate Johnson has carried the ball six times for 45 yards (45 per game) and one touchdown.

Money Parks' leads his squad with 70 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on one catches (out of two targets) and scored one touchdown.

Mikey Matthews has grabbed four passes while averaging 34 yards per game.

Miki Suguturaga has been the target of two passes and hauled in one catch for 17 yards, an average of 17 yards per contest.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has thrown for 303 yards on 67.7% passing while recording two touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

Dominic Richardson has run for 79 yards on 16 carries so far this year. He's also tacked on two catches, totaling 18 yards.

Sawyer Robertson has been given three carries and totaled 14 yards.

Drake Dabney has registered six receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 101 (101 yards per game). He's been targeted nine times and has two touchdowns.

Jonah Burton has racked up 88 receiving yards (88 yards per game) on five receptions.

Hal Presley has racked up 83 reciving yards (83 ypg) this season.

