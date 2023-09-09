The Purdue Boilermakers (0-1) visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) at Lane Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Virginia Tech is totaling 36 points per game offensively this year (54th in the FBS), and is surrendering 17 points per game (53rd) on the defensive side of the ball. Purdue's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, allowing 39 points per game, which ranks 22nd-worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 55th with 35 points per contest.

Virginia Tech vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Virginia Tech vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Virginia Tech Purdue 368 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363 (87th) 295 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 487 (104th) 109 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109 (96th) 259 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254 (59th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Grant Wells leads Virginia Tech with 251 yards (251 ypg) on 17-of-29 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 27 rushing yards on seven carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Bhayshul Tuten has 55 rushing yards on 19 carries.

Ali Jennings' team-leading 72 yards as a receiver have come on five receptions (out of seven targets) with two touchdowns.

Jaylin Lane has caught four passes while averaging 69 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Da'Quan Felton has racked up one catch for 34 yards, an average of 34 yards per game.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has thrown for 254 yards (254 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 56.7% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 29 yards (29 ypg) on six carries.

Devin Mockobee is his team's leading rusher with 16 carries for 60 yards, or 60 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well. Mockobee has also chipped in with three catches for 16 yards.

Deion Burks has collected four receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 152 (152 yards per game). He's been targeted 10 times and has two touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has four receptions (on five targets) for a total of 46 yards (46 yards per game) this year.

TJ Sheffield has racked up 22 reciving yards (22 ypg) this season.

