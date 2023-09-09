Searching for info on how to watch all of the Week 2 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can watch all seven games involving teams from the NEC.

NEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Stonehill Skyhawks at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 NEC Front Row Sacred Heart Pioneers at Georgetown Hoyas 12:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Wagner Seahawks at Navy Midshipmen 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Merrimack Warriors 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 NEC Front Row (Live stream on Fubo) Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Robert Morris Colonials 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Duquesne Dukes at West Virginia Mountaineers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) LIU Post Pioneers at Bryant Bulldogs 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

