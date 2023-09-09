Southland Games Today: How to Watch Southland Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 2
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Seeking info on how to watch all of the Week 2 college football matchups? Below, we outline how you can see all eight games involving teams from the Southland.
Southland Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Incarnate Word Cardinals at Northern Colorado Bears
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|SE Louisiana Lions at South Alabama Jaguars
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Houston Christian Huskies at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Northwestern State Demons at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|McNeese Cowboys at Florida Gators
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Lamar Cardinals at UL Monroe Warhawks
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Nicholls State Colonels at TCU Horned Frogs
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Sacramento State Hornets
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
