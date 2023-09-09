In the game between the Samford Bulldogs and Western Carolina Catamounts on Saturday, September 9 at 2:30 PM, our projection model expects the Bulldogs to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Western Carolina vs. Samford Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Samford (-10.5) 62.7 Samford 37, Western Carolina 26

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Catamounts vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Carolina 13 56 -- -- 13 56 Samford 69 14 69 14 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.