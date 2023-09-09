The Western Carolina Catamounts (0-1) hit the road for a SoCon battle against the Samford Bulldogs (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Western Carolina ranks 68th in the FCS with 291 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 58th in total defense (379 yards allowed per contest). Samford has excelled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking fourth-best in total offense (560 total yards per game) and best in total defense (0 total yards allowed per game).

Western Carolina vs. Samford Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Western Carolina vs. Samford Key Statistics

Western Carolina Samford 291 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 560 (13th) 379 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 0 (1st) 64 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122 (64th) 227 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 438 (1st) 5 (122nd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has 118 passing yards for Western Carolina, completing 64.3% of his passes and one interception this season.

Branson Adams has 38 rushing yards on four carries.

This season, Markel Townsend has carried the ball six times for 20 yards (20 per game).

Censere Lee's team-high 41 yards as a receiver have come on three catches (out of six targets).

Corey Washington has hauled in three receptions totaling 39 yards so far this campaign.

Desmond Reid has racked up three receptions for 35 yards, an average of 35 yards per game.

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has compiled 375 yards on 80% passing while collecting five touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Mychael Hamilton, has carried the ball nine times for 73 yards (73 per game) with two touchdowns.

DaMonta Witherspoon has compiled 36 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns.

Chandler Smith has registered five receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 84 (84 yards per game). He's been targeted five times and has two touchdowns.

Ty King has racked up 61 receiving yards (61 yards per game) on five receptions.

Qadir Ismail's three catches (on three targets) have netted him 60 yards (60 ypg).

