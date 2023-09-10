Braves vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 10
Sunday's game between the Atlanta Braves (92-49) and Pittsburgh Pirates (66-76) squaring off at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET on September 10.
The Braves will give the nod to Allan Winans and the Pirates will turn to Luis Ortiz (4-4, 4.90 ERA).
Braves vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Discover More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- The Braves have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 127 times this season and won 84, or 66.1%, of those games.
- Atlanta has entered 14 games this season favored by -275 or more and is 9-5 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the most runs (821) in baseball so far this year.
- The Braves' 3.91 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 5
|Cardinals
|L 10-6
|Mike Soroka vs Miles Mikolas
|September 6
|Cardinals
|L 11-6
|Spencer Strider vs Dakota Hudson
|September 7
|Cardinals
|W 8-5
|Max Fried vs Adam Wainwright
|September 8
|Pirates
|W 8-2
|Bryce Elder vs Mitch Keller
|September 9
|Pirates
|L 8-4
|Dylan Dodd vs Johan Oviedo
|September 10
|Pirates
|-
|Allan Winans vs Luis Ortiz
|September 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Taijuan Walker
|September 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Michael Lorenzen
|September 12
|@ Phillies
|-
|Max Fried vs Zack Wheeler
|September 13
|@ Phillies
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Cristopher Sanchez
|September 15
|@ Marlins
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Johnny Cueto
