With the Carolina Panthers squaring off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Chuba Hubbard a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Chuba Hubbard score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a TD)

Last season, Hubbard rushed for 466 yards on 95 attempts, averaging 33.3 yards per game, and two TDs.

He ran for a touchdown in two games last season, but did not have more than one rushing TD either time.

Chuba Hubbard Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Browns 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Saints 3 25 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 2 6 0 1 1 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 9 63 1 2 10 0 Week 10 Falcons 5 14 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Ravens 4 0 0 2 25 0 Week 12 Broncos 17 65 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 14 74 1 3 25 0 Week 15 Steelers 4 10 0 3 57 0 Week 16 Lions 12 125 0 0 0 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 3 12 0 3 53 0 Week 18 @Saints 21 69 0 0 0 0

