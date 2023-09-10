Will Cordarrelle Patterson Score a Touchdown Against the Panthers in Week 1?
Will Cordarrelle Patterson pay out his Week 1 anytime TD player prop when the Atlanta Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.
Will Cordarrelle Patterson score a touchdown against the Panthers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)
- Patterson recorded 695 rushing yards on 144 carries (53.5 ypg) last year (with eight rushing TDs).
- He rushed for at least one touchdown seven times last year, and had one game with multiple rushing TDs.
Cordarrelle Patterson Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Saints
|22
|120
|1
|3
|16
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|10
|41
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|17
|141
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Browns
|9
|38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|13
|44
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 10
|@Panthers
|5
|18
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|10
|52
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Commanders
|11
|52
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 13
|Steelers
|11
|60
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Saints
|14
|52
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Ravens
|8
|17
|0
|1
|14
|0
|Week 17
|Cardinals
|9
|42
|1
|6
|42
|0
|Week 18
|Buccaneers
|5
|18
|1
|2
|1
|0
